Head to Head Review: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) vs. Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexi and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DLocal $468.76 million 9.22 $108.68 million $0.37 39.46

Profitability

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Nexi.

This table compares Nexi and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexi N/A N/A N/A DLocal 25.14% 32.96% 15.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexi and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexi 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 3 4 2 0 1.89

DLocal has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Nexi.

Summary

DLocal beats Nexi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services. It also provides a range of issuing services, such as issue, supply, and management of private and corporate payment cards; installation and management of ATM's; clearing services; and digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. In addition, the company offers software applications for invoice management and storage, prepaid card reloading, bill payments, and postal payments. Nexi S.p.A. has a strategic agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to acquire the PBZ Card's merchant business in the Croatian market. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

