Efrain Rivera Sells 20,249 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

