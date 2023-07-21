Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $2,718,752.68 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $2,718,752.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total transaction of $183,937.50.

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $208,270.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $174,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.04 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $2,761,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.