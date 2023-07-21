Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average is $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

