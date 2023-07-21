ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 100,000 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

