Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 42,099 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $76.11 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.