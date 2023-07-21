Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

