Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Declines By 18.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $63.26 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.
About Kingspan Group
