Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Declines By 18.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $63.26 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

