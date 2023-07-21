KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 788.3 days.
KBC Group Price Performance
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39.
KBC Group Company Profile
