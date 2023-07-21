Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in June

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 1,333,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

LIFZF opened at $23.18 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

