Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIROY. HSBC upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Investec raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KIROY opened at $8.07 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.