Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.37.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
