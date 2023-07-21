Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

