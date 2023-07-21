Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,132.8 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Keppel REIT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KREVF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

