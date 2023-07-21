Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 542.4 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
Shares of Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
