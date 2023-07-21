Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 542.4 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

