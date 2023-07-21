Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.