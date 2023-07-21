Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) vs. Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Head to Head Contrast

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair 14.51% -22.47% 6.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Cedar Fair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $881.90 million 1.79 -$133.34 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.04 $307.67 million $4.41 8.32

Analyst Ratings

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cedar Fair 0 3 5 0 2.63

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.90%. Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.44%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

