adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.95 and a beta of 1.08. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

