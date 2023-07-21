Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$30.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.520442 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

