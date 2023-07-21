Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Singing Machine has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsung Electronics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singing Machine $39.30 million 0.21 -$4.64 million ($1.59) -1.25 Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.68 15.15

This table compares Singing Machine and Samsung Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Singing Machine. Singing Machine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Singing Machine and Samsung Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singing Machine -11.80% -31.89% -15.73% Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Singing Machine and Samsung Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsung Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Singing Machine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in technology, venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation and optimization, semiconductor equipment services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices and enterprise automation solutions; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software. The company serves various industries, including education, retail, and finance, as well as government and corporate customers. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

