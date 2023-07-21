Comparing Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) & Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kuehne + Nagel International and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 2 4 2 0 2.00 Vinci 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus target price of $290.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.02%. Vinci has a consensus target price of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 286.91%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than Vinci.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 6.44% 60.20% 15.71% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Vinci’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $41.29 billion 0.90 $2.77 billion $4.04 15.27 Vinci $64.99 billion 1.11 $4.49 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Kuehne + Nagel International.

Volatility & Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vinci beats Kuehne + Nagel International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. Its Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

