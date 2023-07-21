SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

