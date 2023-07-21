Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$45.50

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
Shares of ADENTRA stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.
ADENTRA Increases Dividend
ADENTRA Company Profile
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.