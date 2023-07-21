Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$45.50

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of ADENTRA stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

ADENTRA Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

