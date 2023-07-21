HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HOYA Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. HOYA has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.70.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

