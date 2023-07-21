H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Lowered to C$11.25 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

