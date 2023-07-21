TD Securities Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

