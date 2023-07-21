National Bank Financial Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$6.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.