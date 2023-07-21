Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Lowered to C$20.75 at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

