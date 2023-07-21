Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Lowered to C$20.75 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPFFree Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMMPF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.