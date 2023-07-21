Stifel Nicolaus Trims Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price to C$8.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

NOPMF stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

