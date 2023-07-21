Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN opened at C$52.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$988.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$31.02 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.3866021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -22.90%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

