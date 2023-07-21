Head-To-Head Comparison: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) versus Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AXT and Emeren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 2 3 0 2.60 Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Valuation & Earnings

AXT currently has a consensus price target of $5.89, indicating a potential upside of 95.03%. Emeren Group has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 137.79%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than AXT.

This table compares AXT and Emeren Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $141.12 million 0.93 $15.81 million $0.21 14.38 Emeren Group $70.65 million 3.32 -$4.67 million $0.12 32.42

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 7.69% 3.90% 2.55% Emeren Group 8.15% 1.29% 1.05%

Volatility and Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emeren Group beats AXT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

