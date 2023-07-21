Head-To-Head Comparison: Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF) versus Its Competitors

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,219 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mount Logan Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A 12.43 Mount Logan Capital Competitors $409.26 million $8.37 million -4.99

Mount Logan Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mount Logan Capital. Mount Logan Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mount Logan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Mount Logan Capital pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,029.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mount Logan Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mount Logan Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mount Logan Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 1043 4631 6093 87 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.94%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mount Logan Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 351.51% 7.25% 4.79%

Summary

Mount Logan Capital rivals beat Mount Logan Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.