Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,219 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mount Logan Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 351.51% 7.25% 4.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Mount Logan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Mount Logan Capital pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,029.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mount Logan Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mount Logan Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mount Logan Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mount Logan Capital Competitors 1043 4631 6093 87 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.94%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mount Logan Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A 12.43 Mount Logan Capital Competitors $409.26 million $8.37 million -4.99

Mount Logan Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mount Logan Capital. Mount Logan Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mount Logan Capital competitors beat Mount Logan Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mount Logan Capital

(Get Free Report)

Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.