Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) is one of 1,219 publicly-traded companies in the "Asset Management" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mount Logan Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mount Logan Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mount Logan Capital Competitors
|351.51%
|7.25%
|4.79%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mount Logan Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mount Logan Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Mount Logan Capital Competitors
|1043
|4631
|6093
|87
|2.44
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.94%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mount Logan Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Mount Logan Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mount Logan Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|12.43
|Mount Logan Capital Competitors
|$409.26 million
|$8.37 million
|-4.99
Mount Logan Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mount Logan Capital. Mount Logan Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Mount Logan Capital competitors beat Mount Logan Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Mount Logan Capital
Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.
