StockNews.com Downgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

