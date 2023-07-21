StockNews.com Downgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

