Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. Textron has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Textron by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

