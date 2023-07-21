StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

FDX stock opened at $263.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $265.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.