StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to “Buy”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FDX stock opened at $263.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $265.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.51.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

