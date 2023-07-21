AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AGBA Group Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of AGBA Group stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. AGBA Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get AGBA Group alerts:

About AGBA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AGBA Group Holding Limited focuses on operating a full-service platform to banks, other financial institutions, brokers, and individual financial advisors to advise and serve its retail clients. The company offers a range of financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.