Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.