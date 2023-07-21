Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
