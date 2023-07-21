Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of -332.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 224,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

