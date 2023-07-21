StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSE UUU opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.