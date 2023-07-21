OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

