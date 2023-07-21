Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 781,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.60. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.37. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

