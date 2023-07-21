Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Grows By 14.0%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
