Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $373.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 211.41%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on ABUS. StockNews.com downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
