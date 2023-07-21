Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $373.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 211.41%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABUS. StockNews.com downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

