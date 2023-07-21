Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 1.7 %

AADI opened at $5.86 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,833,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $602,236 in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

