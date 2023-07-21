ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,618,339 shares of company stock worth $76,623,219. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 493,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

