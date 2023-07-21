iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
