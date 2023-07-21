iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.