Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $285.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $289.05.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after purchasing an additional 689,091 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.