Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

