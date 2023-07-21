Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amgen Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.87. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

