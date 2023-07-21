Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.87. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.